Wind, rain leads to downed trees, power outages on neighbor islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front caused power outages and a number of other problems for both Kauai and Maui County on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the Garden Isle early Wednesday.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency administrator Elton Ushio said, they experienced a rapid onset of increased showers.

“Good news is the shower bands were moving quickly. So while we did get some widespread rainfall, amount of localized heavy showers didn’t result in too many significant impacts,” Ushio explained.

Kalalau Trail was closed due to flash flooding and Kauai remained under a wind advisory throughout the day.

“The Kauai Island Utilities Co-op (KIUC) reported some minor power outages, nothing that lasted very long,” Ushio said.

KIUC crews replaced a transformer on Ewalu Street and power had been restored to residents by 8:15 a.m., according to Ushio.

Maui County also experienced power outages likely caused by strong winds. Maunaloa School on Molokai’s west side was canceled around 10 a.m. and many residents were still without power late Wednesday afternoon.

High winds and rough seas caused a 26-foot sailboat to break from its mooring, grounding along Kealia Beach in Kihei around 6 a.m.

Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) secured the boat with a line to a coconut tree. Officials said the vessel is not leaking any fuel. The owner plans to remove it on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Maui Police Department information specialist Alana Pico said, they received reports of several downed trees as well as power lines.

Pico said, they also shut down a vaccination site at the University of Hawaii on Maui due to heavy rains.

Hawaii Island continues to see icy conditions on Mauna Kea and parts of the island were forecast to experience more rain from the system starting early Wednesday evening.