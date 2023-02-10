HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend is Aloha Stadium’s big come back with concerts set up for the weekend.

Strong winds that have bombarded the islands made a few wary of the prospects for continuing to host the concerts.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But, Aloha Stadium has announced that none of the concerts have been cancelled and they are here to entertain the masses.

The stadium parking lot has been transformed into a concert venue.

Beginning today, Feb. 10, Gary LeVox, formerly of Rascal Flatts, will be entertaining audiences with some of his old music but also some of his new music.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the revamped parking lot will feature Grammy Award winning reggae group SOJA.