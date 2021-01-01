Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Big Island

File – The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the areas of North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Kau on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, effective through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the areas of North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Kau on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, effective through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

There are expected gusty northeast winds up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of this speed are capable of downing tents, temporary structures and trees, and could cause power outages.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency is advising residents to take precautions before these conditions develop.