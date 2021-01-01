HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the areas of North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Kau on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, effective through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
There are expected gusty northeast winds up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of this speed are capable of downing tents, temporary structures and trees, and could cause power outages.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency is advising residents to take precautions before these conditions develop.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Vegas NYE: Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone wish a Happy New Year from the Golden Knights
- Vegas NYE: Magicians Penn & Teller wish a Happy New Year, want to see you back in Vegas in 2021
- Vegas NYE: Raiders’ linebacker Javin White sends new year wishes
- Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Big Island
- Vegas NYE: Magician Vinny Grosso wishes everyone a happy, healthy new year