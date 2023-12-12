HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wind advisory was put into effect for Kauai and Niihau through Wednesday morning per the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up to 30 to 35 mph with localized gusts expected to be over 50 mph.

NWS said winds this strong are capable of tearing off shingles, knocking off tree branches, blowing away tents and awnings and could even prove difficulty for drivers when steering, especially for those with high profile vehicles.

Kauai and Niihau is said the be within the affected area and power outages are to be expected.

The effect will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.