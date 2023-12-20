HONOLULU (KHON2) — Willow is a three-year-old terrier mix who currently lives at Hawaiian Humaneʻs Mōʻiliʻili campus.

Willow knows how to sit, stay, lay down and show her paw and sheʻd love to show off her skills to a loving family.

Potential adoptive families with dogs will want to bring their dog to meet Willow in advance.

This sweet girl would love to find a home to place her 46 pounds of love.

If youʻd like to meet Willow, whose fees are completely waived, visit her in Mōʻiliʻili daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.