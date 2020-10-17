Willie K’s 60th birthday bash tribute streamed live

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A birthday bash was held on Maui to honor beloved entertainer Willie K’s 60th birthday.

Mulligan’s on the Blue on Maui is where the event which was live streamed from on his Facebook page.

There was music, hula, and birthday shout outs from noon to 6 p.m.

He passed away on May 18, 2020 at home on Maui after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 59.

Willie K birthday bash, Kihei, October 17, 2020, COURTESY: MAUI TRIBE RECORDS AND IVIBE

