The legendary voice of Willie K has gone silent.

His family posted on his Instagram page that the music legend passed away Monday night, May 18 “surrounded by his ohana.” He was 59 years old.

Willie Kahaialii, better known as Willie K, was diagnosed with limited stage small cell carcinoma in his right lung in January of 2018.

Earlier this year, he announced that his cancer was terminal. In February, “he was hospitalized for pneumonia which caused complications with his lung cancer,” his family said in the Instagram post. He seemed to be doing “okay … then suddenly turned for the worse and lost his battle.”

Throughout his two-year battle with cancer, Kahaialii continued to perform around Hawaii, much to the delight of adoring fans. Just three months ago, he announced the cancellation of some of his shows due to his battle.

Kahaialii has been a favorite of Hawaiian music lovers for decades, having performed signature songs: “You Ku’uipo,” “Katchi Katchi Music Makawao” and a haunting rendition of “O Holy Night.” He has also performed alongside Prince, Mick Fleetwood, Stephen Tyler, Willie Nelson, and Santana over the span of his career.

A celebration of life will be announced later, according to his family.