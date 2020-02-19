Willie K cancels some performances as he battles cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s update on Hawaiian music icon Willie K.
He posted on his Facebook page that he’s cancelling shows as he battles terminal cancer.
His schedule this week was packed with performances with one Tuesday, February 18 at Blue Note in Waikiki.
The post says he’s giving himself time to rest.
The multi-Na Hoku award winner announced nearly two years ago that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
