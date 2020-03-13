Willed Body Memorial Service at JABSOM closed due to CDC guidance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who were invited to pay their respects at the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), Willed Body Memorial Service on April 4, 2020, will not be able to attend the event in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JABSOM says that plans are still underway to “create an honorable service that will be respectful of the donors and those who have only their memories to reflect upon.”

Those who have received invitations will have to forego attending the memorial in person, as well as their friends and family.

Last year there were more than 900 people in attendance at Wallace Rider Farrington High School in Kalihi.

JABSOM will livestream the event via the link provided to families and friends.

This memorial has been held for our silent teachers since the inception of the program in the late 1970s. Services were opened to the public during the 1980s. The ceremony is held for those who complete their teaching programs and for those who have willed their bodies to JABSOM for anatomical education and training for future and current physicians and allied health professionals.

Those honorees who requested their remains be scattered at sea, they will be scattered during our next memorial service in 2021.

If you wish to receive your loved one’s remains, JABSOM asks that you contact them.

“JABSOM apologizes for the inconvenience,” said Interim Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Lee Buenconsejo-Lum. “However, we are making this decision in an abundance of caution to protect guests and students. As Hawaii is in the early phase of COVID-19, these types of responses are critical to keeping the community healthy and safe.”

The Centers for Disease Control provides guidance to limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer.