HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fabled zombie apocalypse. It’s been in the zeitgeist for decades. We keep waiting for a disaster of zombie proportions. But will any of us actually survive it?

Popular shows like The Walking Dead seem to think so, albeit a social, moral and ethical wasteland.

Then there are movies like Warm Bodies and the British TV series In The Flesh which depict a future where those who are inflicted with the zombie virus can be redeemed and rehabilitated.

The idea of zombies is not new. One of the greatest contributors of this concept is the slave peoples of Haiti. When the Transatlantic Slave industry began, Europeans imprisoned millions of people who had been stolen from their homes, lives, careers and families to the “New World” because they wanted people to work for them (rather than doing the work themselves).

In these groups of people emerged the Voodoo legends of Haiti and the witchcraft that was a part of it. In these legends, slaves of Haiti invented the idea of zombie’ism which was a symbolic way of dealing with their newly minted enslaved lives.

But it was not until the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which was directed by George Romero, that the modern pop culture conception of zombies was born.

Since then, there are countless renditions of what various writers and artists believe zombies to be.

Regardless of the message, we all scream at our screens to help our heroes navigate the world of zombies, but would we actually survive one?

Take the quiz to find out if you have what it takes to survive in a world where you are the main course.