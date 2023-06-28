HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trip on the Skyline will take passengers from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium in less than 30 minutes. City officials said it will bypass all that heavy traffic on the road. But how many people are actually planning on changing their commute to ride the rail? Some residents shared mixed answers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It is an 11-mile route with nine stations; the first phase of Honolulu’s Skyline will open to the public on June 30, 2023.

Doreen Mero is a Waipahu resident and she said she will ride the rail, but mostly for the experience.

Mero said, “It would be great transportation because, right now, there’s so much traffic. And the roads, too. They are not that great.”

So much traffic, indeed!

There are nearly 240,000 cars driving east and westbound on the H-1 every single day. Some of the peak traffic areas include Pearl City, Aiea and Halawa. The Skyline will be passing through those trouble spots.

Ewa resident Stephanie Kamanawa said her husband works at Pearl Harbor; he will likely ride the rail.

She said, “It could take hours just to get from Ewa to Pearl (Harbor) in the morning.”

Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said the passenger count of the rail will increase once the rail reaches areas closer to town. But this first section is not likely to offer much relief to the roads.

Morton said, “We’re hoping to get eight to 10 thousand riders per day, I doubt whether there’s going to be tremendous impacts on the highways.”

Kapolei resident Derek Winter said the rail stops are too out of the way from his home and other attractions.

“It doesn’t stop at the mall in Kapolei,” Winter said. “It stops up the road, which means people aren’t going to be able to get to the mall when they come from town; they will have to get on a bus from there, it just wasn’t laid out properly.”

Morton said the Skyline is expected to reach downtown by 2031. This will mean reaching the airport by rail or taking a trip from town to the west side without driving.

Morton said, “The value of rail comes when we get to town and we’re talking 85,000 passengers or so per day. At that point, you know, the rail could make a significant difference.”

Morton said more than 30,000 residential units have been permitted to be built near rail stations in the coming years.

He said, “You could just imagine if there were all those new dwelling units and everybody wanted to use the freeway, it would totally demolish the freeway. That’s what I think is the real value for where we are.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The next phase of the Skyline will reach Middle Street and is expected to open in two years.