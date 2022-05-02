HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s day weekend is right around the corner, and Watanabe Floral located in Honolulu said this is one of the busiest times of the year.

“We’re bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of flowers,” said Monty Pereira with Watanabe Floral. “So, we’re going to have everything set up, but if you want delivery there’s only so much that we can do. So, we encourage you to start early.”

Pereira said with the current lei shortage happening throughout the island, some of their floral arrangements and lei are being impacted.

“It will definitely have a big impact. They’re certainly going to be a shortage of lei for mom right now,” said Pereira. “It’s not too bad because the demand is not that high. But you have a combination of problems.”

Pereira said local farm growers have not gotten back to capacity since COVID, meaning they do not have enough workers to keep up with demand. Another problem they and other floral shops are facing involves lei coming in from overseas.

“What the major problem right now is all of the orchid lei are being confiscated by the Department of Agriculture,” said Pereira. “So, tens of thousands of lei have been confiscated in the last week. Obviously, that’s going to create a shortage in May for Mother’s day week flowers.”

From orchids, to roses, to carnations and lilies, Watanabe Floral has flowers and bouquets in stock that aren’t impacted by the lei shortage.

They currently have a promotion for free delivery for Mother’s Day arrangement when you purchase a bouquet with them May 2 or 3.

Pereira said they will also be getting floral shipments this week to keep up with the demand of customers.

To order your bouquet from Watanabe Floral, head to their website or stop by their shop located at 1618 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817.