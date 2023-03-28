HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of salmon could be going up as a ban on fishing salmon off the coast of California and Oregon is being proposed. Although most of Hawaii’s imported salmon doesn’t come from that area, experts have said it could still have an impact on the market.

Water issues in California have led to a massive loss of king salmon eggs, prompting the proposed fishing ban on the species in the Golden State and much of Oregon.

If implemented, the Associated Press reported the ban could last for a couple of years.

“Many of our salmon comes here from New Zealand, but even New Zealand is seeing an increase right now,” said Sheryl Matsuoka from the Hawaii Restaurant Association. “Salmon from New Zealand is up 8 percent, and the cause of that is basically pure inflation.”

Despite the potential price hike, a Hawaii Seafood Council representative told KHON2 they’re not concerned about the increases.

However, Keoni Luka, owner of HanaPa’a Market, a local poke shop, is on alert and said “I have been forewarned that the price of salmon is going to go up from my provider of fish.”

Luka is prepared to adjust his menu if necessary.

“It’s going to impact me big if that shortage does fall to us,” explained Luka. “Prices are already high for salmon, so I try and balance it out not to keep it as high, but if that scale tilts to one side, there’s no way I can carry the product anymore.”

The industry has already faced COVID, supply chain issues, worker shortages, and inflation in the past three years.

Matsuoka added, “As the costs rise, as our utility costs rise, as we try to keep our menu costs down, it’s very difficult, as you know, restaurants already work in very small margins.”

Luka emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses.

“I understand prices are high and it’s hitting everybody, but if we can kind of help each other out, keep things balanced where we’re all happy, then it shouldn’t be a problem but gotta support local,” Luka said.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is expected to make a decision on the salmon fishing ban next week.