HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Interscholastic Association officials announced that the Castle and Waianae football game that’s canceled will not be made up.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the OIA, this no-contest will not have an impact on playoffs.

The Castle, Waianae game was supposed to be held on Friday but the two schools decided to cancel the game out of safety concerns following school threats and lockdowns.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Meanwhile, the Castle versus Radford games next week will determine who gets in the playoffs.

Waianae will be the third seed for the open division.