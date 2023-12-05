HONOLULU (KHON2) — The $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines is raising questions about airfare prices and services if the deal is approved.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to travel industry expert at the University of Hawaii Manoa, Associate Professor Junwook Chi, Hawaiian Airlines was struggling to increase its revenue due to the slow return of tourists and competition with other low-cost carriers. The buyout is now expected to expand services for travelers.

“If the combined company continues to grow and have a strong monopoly power, then they’re likely to increase the airfare in the long run,” stated Professor Chi. “But it will be very difficult to accurately forecast how this merger can affect the airfare.”

Professor Chi added it is unlikely the combined airline will control the market so consumers shouldn’t see too big of a difference in airfare.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Since we have a low-cost carrier, Southwest Airlines provides the services here, and I don’t expect that to have a huge negative impact on airfares,” said Professor Chi.