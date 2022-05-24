HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai hosted a blessing of its new emergency department.

The blessing was held on Tuesday, May 24.

The renovation started in October 2020.

The emergency department has two new trauma resuscitation suites and specialized care rooms.

There are also new pediatric and OB-GYN rooms.

“We now have two new trauma suites where we can take care of trauma patients,” said Dr. Spencer Smith, section chief, Wilcox Medical Center Emergency Department. “We can also take care of major medical resuscitations in that space. They’re much larger, more open, and they allow us to move people and equipment in and out of that space more efficiently.”

Officials said this is the emergency department’s first complete structural upgrade since it was built in 1995.

The $5.1 million renovation included a behavioral health room.

Wilcox has about 25,000 emergency visits and 450 trauma activations a year.