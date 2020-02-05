Wilcox Elementary School lockdown lifted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a scare at Wilcox Elementary School in Lihue.

Kauai police say someone reported hearing gunshots near the school around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

The campus was put on lockdown and police searched the area but found nothing.

The lockdown was lifted about half an hour later.

