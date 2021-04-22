Widow of man fatally shot in Nuuanu files wrongful death suit against City, HPD officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wife of Lindani Myeni, the man who was fatally shot on April 14 in the Nuuanu area, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and County of Honolulu and the unknown police officers who killed him.

Lindsay Myeni will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at Bickerton Law Group.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to have to go to court just a week after Lindani’s death, but our requests for information have been ignored,” Lindsay said in a statement. “I trust that asking a jury of our peers to look at this case will help us get the information we need and the justice Lindani deserves.”

On April 16, police released bodycam footage of officers responding to calls of a burglary in progress where they shot 29-year-old Lindani after an altercation at a home on Coelho Way.

Police say the footage shows that Lindani attacked the officers and they had no choice but to take action. All three officers involved were taken to the hospital. Two have been released and the third is still being treated for multiple facial fractures as of Friday, April 16.

The attorneys for Myeni’s family says the video does not show any evidence to justify the fatal shooting.

“The Honolulu Police Department is still hiding facts,” Lindsay’s attorney Jim Bickerton said in a statement. “Despite multiple requests, we have not heard the 911 tapes, the dispatch recordings, or seen the body-worn cam footage that precedes and follows the portion HPD chose to release.”

The family also wants to hear the 911 calls and other related evidence. The attorney for Myeni’s family said the story police are telling does not align with the type of man he was.

“HPD is also holding Lindani’s phone as ‘evidence’ and will not even return his wedding ring or other personal effects to Lindani’s widow,” said Bickerton.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation.