Widow gets her husband’s ashes back a month after burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is renewed hope for a widow whose husband’s ashes were stolen during a burglary. She got the ashes back on Monday along with offers for more help from strangers.

The burglary happened over a month ago and the victim, Meiling Shin has pretty much lost hope of getting the ashes back, until her friend contacted KHON2.

Shin got the ashes back Monday afternoon, still sealed in plastic inside a box that was wrapped in cloth, just the way she described it to us last week when she made a plea for the burglars to return them.

“I am so happy today, very very happy. When you called me I said oh it’s very good,” said Shin.

Thieves had broken into her Kapolei home and stole jewelry, electronics and other valuables. But all she wanted back were her husband, Jeffrey’s ashes.

“After you came to visit me, every morning, I check every day. I check my front door and my back hoping somebody would drop it off for me,” said Shin.

They were returned by Pumehana Kido, a woman who felt compelled to help after seeing the story. In part, because she used to break into people’s homes until she turned her life around four years ago.

“I used to do those kind of stuff. I guess it was God talking to me,” said Kido.

“She’s very nice, we cried together, very good, thank you, thank you everybody for looking for me. Yeah, God bless you!” said Shin.

Kido says she reached out to everyone she knows to help and someone, she doesn’t know who, left the box outside her door. Now Shin can go ahead with plans to scatter the ashes out in the ocean. Jeffrey was an avid surfer. Since the story aired, someone also offered his boat to help with the ceremony.

“That’s very nice. I guess there’s still good-hearted people in the world, yeah?” said Shin.