HONOLULU (KHON2) — November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and Best Friends Animal Society is reminding the public how important senior pets are.

Adopting and owning an animal isn’t just a year-long commitment, it could be a decade-long commitment with animals living well into their double-digit years.

Julie Castle is the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society and said there are many reasons to consider adding a senior pet to your life.

“Whether you’re looking for an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, there are plenty of older dogs and cats who would love to be your new best friend,” Castle said.

She said most senior pets were once in a home, so they typically have great manners after acclimating to a new routine. These dogs can be the perfect fit for an older couple or a family with young children.

“They tend to fit right into their surroundings like they’ve been with you forever,” Castle said. “Unfortunately, senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, even though they’re tried and true companions that just need a second chance. That’s why Best Friends is encouraging everyone to consider adopting a senior pet now.”

Puppies and kittens are cute, especially during the holidays, but they also need to be trained, socialized and can be a bit unpredictable when being handled by children.

Castle said these young pets are a time and energy investment some families may not be comfortable with. She encourages those looking to adopt to ask an adoption counselor about older pets with a positive history of living with youngsters and being potty trained.

Best Friends Animal Society was founded in 1984 and is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.