HONOLULU (KHON2) — The DOJ filed a lawsuit earlier this year attempting to block JetBlue Airways from a $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines.

They said, that acquisition would allow JetBlue to eliminate its largest low-cost rival, limit competition and routes, increase fares and would harm cost-conscious fliers.

“Right now the Justice Department is very careful about airline acquisition because they don’t want to reduce competition,” said Peter Forman, Aviation Expert. “I would argue that Hawaiian and Alaska are the small carriers compared to United, American , Delta and Southwest and this acquisition allows them to be a real player.”

So what does this mean for neighbor island travel?

Hawaiian and Alaska said, once the acquisition is complete, they will continue to offer price points to make air travel accessible for many.

Forman said, this will be good for both airlines in the long-term.

“Alaska hasn’t been a neighbor island competitor so what you do have is Hawaiian is a stronger airline with this merger,” continued Forman. “So what happens is Southwest was really driving down the prices – they were trying to buy market share by trying to undercut Hawaiian – Hawaiian didn’t allow them to get undercut but that’s an expensive process for Hawaiian so with the extra financial power with the merger Hawaiian can sustain their matching Southwest fares – and eventually Southwest is going to say ‘okay we have to let the fairs drift up more profitable level’.”

Southwest declined to comment, but said it will continue to compete in the marketplace with “Award-winning hospitality, friendly service and low fares.”

Forman said, from a consumer’s perspective, this buyout makes sense and allows the two airlines to better compete with the bigger carriers.