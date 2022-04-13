HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are tourists booking their tickets expecting to celebrate Easter in Hawaii? Well according to a new study on the best places to spend Easter in 2022, Honolulu ranked in the top ten best places.

That’s according to WalletHub, a free credit score website, that ranked 100 of the most populated cities across four key metrics: Easter observers, Easter traditions, Kids’ Easter and Easter Weather.

Honolulu ranked first for candy and chocolate stores per capita and first in flower and gift shops per capita. Honolulu ranked 11th in churches per capita.

Their study reported the total Easter-related spending is expected to be $170 per person with a 3 billion dollar amount just on Easter candy alone nationwide.

Financial experts believe 45% of people are planning to spend more on Easter this year than last year with more younger people donating their time and money to churches and other organizations.

The top three cities on the list are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Birmingham, Alabama and Orlando Florida. The bottoms three cities from the study are Henderson, Nevada; Aurora, Colorado and North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Through the study, only 30% of participants said they are going to be celebrating Easter at their local church this year, meaning 70% said they will not.

Devin Singh with Dartmouth College said this number does not shock him in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which shifted many people to living in a digital world.

“The lockdowns pushed many communities and organizations more quickly up the learning curve for how to interact online and virtually,” said Singh. “While many stopped going to church physically, many continued to worship virtually. This trend will continue, even as lockdown measures relax.”

Meaning people can now book a flight to a travel destination and still take part in their normal church service on Sunday if they are having an online option for people to tune into.

To read the full report ranking the best and worst cities to celebrate Easter head to WalletHub’s website.