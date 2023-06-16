HONOLULU (KHON2) — As excitement builds for the grand opening of Skyline, KHON2.com was the first to point out the lack of open public restrooms at Skyline stations.

KHON2.com once again met with city officials again to find out when and why that decision was made.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The state-of-the-art Skyline, Honolulu’s elevated rail system, opens in just a few weeks. Like it or not the $10 billion project will not have open public restrooms.

Jon Nouchi, the city’s deputy director of the Department of Transportation Service, said that’s been the plan since 2010.

“Our plans have not wavered since then,” Nouchi explained. “There were always plans to have secured access restrooms in all of our Skyline stations, and that would be accessed with the help or assistance of an attendant.”

Nouchi said the primary reason for doing things that way is safety.

“Our council even debated that and agreed, at the time, that given our research with our industry peers nationwide that having public open access restrooms, unrestricted access restrooms, led to the possibility of encouraging crime and other illicit activities that would compromise the safety and security of our stations.” Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the Department of Transportation Service

The other main reason is vandalism–and not just graffiti.

When the city opened the Alapai Transit Center bathrooms to the public, which was initially intended only for bus drivers to use, Nouchi said the problems started almost immediately and the damage in many cases was severe.

“We’ve had people destroy porcelain, set off fireworks in there, destroy walls where it looks like a war zone in there,” Nouchi explained.

One example of what can happen in open public restrooms occurred Thursday evening in the Makapuu Beach Park men’s restroom.

Jason Woll, the district manager of the city Parks & Recreation, said someone blew up a toilet.

“When we have blatant vandalism that really, it’s really unfortunate and not acceptable and we all end up paying for it,” Woll said.

According to the parks department, they spend between $300,000 to $400,000 a year repairing public bathrooms due to vandalism.

That’s a problem Nouchi said they want to avoid at Skyline Stations.

“We don’t want our passengers to go through that,” he said.

Nouchi said secured restrooms, with secured access, is the best way to maintain safe restrooms that are available for the public.

He also wanted to point out that Skyline is designed to get passengers to their destinations quickly so people won’t be waiting long at Skyline stations.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We need to help people understand that these are light metro stations,” Nouchi said.