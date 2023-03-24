HONOLULU (KHON2) — Millions of mosquitoes could soon be released in East Maui to prevent several native bird species from going extinct.

Emotional testimony was heard by the Board of Land and Natural Resources today, which unanimously voted to move forward with the trial.

Experts say female mosquitoes have been transmitting avian malaria to Hawaii’s native birds for decades and now species are going extinct at alarming rates.

Bret Mossman the avian technician for the Hawaii Island Natural Area Reserves System said “maimed limbs missing eyes, even losing their bills, because of lesions from pox, and a slow decline of even the largest and healthiest birds to malaria to the point where the birds can no longer move, and eventually die.”

“This is emotional… I have personally witnessed the catastrophic decline of our endemic honeycreepers species,” said Lisa Crampton from the Kaua’i Forest Bird Recovery Project. “They are now on the 650 akohekohe and 140 akakiki here on Kauai and nowhere else in the world and the situation is no better on Maui.”

Discussions began in 2016.

The plan? Release a different species of male mosquitoes into the wild which would stop the female mosquitoes from reproducing and transmitting the disease to the birds.

“When two mosquitoes have an incompatible bacteria and they lay eggs and then they don’t hatch,” said Jin Harlow from the Haleakala National Park.

She says female mosquito rates could decline in weeks.

On Thursday, Haleakala National Park announced it would move forward with the plan and found there was no significant impact on the environment or humans.

On Friday, the state BLNR voted to move the plan forward and they stated there’s no time to wait as bird species are dwindling at a rapid rate.

“The proof is in the numbers now 17 out of 70 and we’re fighting over these things, we need to do something and we need to do it now,” said a BLRN member.

The plan is up to the Environmental Protection Agency for final approval. Project leaders hope they can start releasing mosquitoes this summer.