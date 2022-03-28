HONOLULU (KHON2) — For workers who get to do their jobs remotely, moving to an area with better access to the great outdoors is something they might consider this year.

Dwellics analyzed over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the Top 100 Best Cities for Outdoor Living.

Lake Butler, Florida, secured the top spot for the best U.S. city for outdoor living, but Hawaii also ranked high with one city on West Oahu among others that made the list:

Kapolei (#4)

Pearl City (#24)

Ewa Beach (#29)

Wailuku (#45)

Urban Honolulu (#51)

Aiea (#52)

Kahului (#53)

Waihee-Waiehu (#56)

Halawa (#59)

Different factors played a role in the ranking, including the number of parks, fields, playgrounds and hiking trails. The climate, cost of living, community and job opportunities were also considered.

Here are some of the determining numbers for Kapolei, which ranked No. 4 out of 100 cities.

HOUSING COSTS

In Kapolei, 70.3% of the population owns their homes, while approximately 29.7% rent, according to Dwellics. Last year, the average cost of a single-family home in Kapolei was $712,006 — Dwellics said this is the highest in the nation and moderate in Hawaii. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment costs approximately $1,740 per month, according to Dwellics.

CLIMATE COMFORT

In a typical year, the humidity in Kapolei is below 60% for approximately 10.8 days or 3% of the year, according to Dwellics. Their research also showed that Kapolei has good air quality 96% of the time or 350 days per year. In addition, the water quality index in Kapolei is 100 out of 100 based on the number of acute health-based violations for every water utility in the last five years.

IS KAPOLEI A SAFE PLACE TO LIVE?

Dwellics’ analytics team assigned the score 70.7 to Kapolei (with 100 being the best) after looking at these factors: crime rates, natural disaster frequency, substance abuse rates, cancer instances and more.

The study also revealed a list of pros and cons to consider before moving to Kapolei.

PROS

Low sales tax

Low property tax

Fast internet (fixed lines)

Race diversity

More people with STEM degrees

Industry diversity

Low risk of severe storms

Low earthquake risk

Low cancer mortality rate

Great weather (high number of days with temperatures 50-90 F)

CONS

High property prices

Too close to an airport

Higher number of windy days (>6km/h)

Less comfortable humidity (more often >60%)

Other topics the study looked into are infrastructure, transportation, community demographics, household types, age groups of people living in Kapolei, race diversity, religion, occupation, education and more.

To see your city’s statistics, click here.

The top communities for outdoor living in the U.S. share proximity to bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers, along with abundant park and trail space.