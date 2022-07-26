HONOLULU (KHON2) – How often do you wear sunscreen? According to one study only one in three Americans wear sunscreen every day.

In Hawaii it’s almost always sunny so it’s important to apply sunscreen to your face and parts of your body that are exposed to the sun.

Advanced Dermatology conducted a study asking people about their sunscreen habits. Their study showed not a lot of people apply sunscreen daily or know the warning signs of skin cancer.

Sun damage can result in brown spots, wrinkles and the dreaded sunburn. You can still get a sunburn on a partly cloudy day which is why they recommend you apply sunscreen daily to create the good habit.

Their study shows 61% of people rarely or never wear sunscreen on partly cloudy or cloudy days. 52% wear sunscreen while doing certain activities on sunny days.

Only 31% of people from their study admit to wearing sunscreen year-round. The majority of people (58%) admit to wearing sunscreen during the summer months and 1 in 10 people report not wearing sunscreen at all.

Most people prefer sunblock lotion over spray. Most people use SPF 50 or SPF 30 when buying and using sunscreen.

Sun damage can occur in less than 20 minutes of being out in the sun. So, it’s important to make sure you put on sunscreen or sunblock ahead of going outside.

Their study revealed most people get a sunburn on their shoulders, back or on their face. To read the full study by Advanced Dermatology head to their website.