HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with Jason Momoa’s water company to replace plastic water bottles with recyclable aluminum bottles.

The partnership with Mananalu is expected to remove 284,000 plastic bottles annually.

Beginning Thursday, April 21, the airline will begin passing out Mananalu’s 16-ounce aluminum bottle to Premium Cabin guests on all U.S. East Coast and international flights. The product will also replace the water bottles sold on Hawaiian’s Pau Hana snack cart on flights between Hawaii and 16 U.S. cities.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service, and our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment.” Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines announced that for every plastic bottle replaced onboard, Mananalu will divert an additional bottle away from oceans and waterways through its work with rePurpose Global.

HawaiianMiles members can also earn one mile per dollar spent on Mananalu products when shopping at any Foodland location. This promotion lasts through the end of April.

Momoa founded the company in 2019 in collaboration with the Ball Corporation, the world’s largest aluminum producer. Water products are packaged in BPA-free aluminum.