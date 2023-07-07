HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of citations have been sent to drivers caught by the Red Light Safety Camera program and hundreds have attempted to fight it according to the state.

KHON2.com looked into how many of those citations have actually been dismissed and why.

A car runs a red light and smashes into another car that has the right-of-way — that is what can happen when you run a red light. And it’s why the state implemented the Red Light Safety Camera Program last fall setting up 10 cameras at intersections notorious for red light runners.

Since then more than 6,875 citations have been issued and hundreds tried to fight it.

According to the state judiciary, 312 contested the citations and 43 were dismissed.

Jai Cunningham, Department of Transportation communications, said there are only a few reasons why the citations are dismissed in court. One of them is the person sold the car but the title was still in their name.

“So with the transfer of title, it takes a few days then it has to get into the system,” Cunningham said.

Another reason for dismissal: If your car is stolen.

Its really important to reach out to Honolulu Police Department to report it stolen because that way you have a time that it was taken and an understanding that if whoever it was that stole your car is doing something illegal, like running the red light, you have that data that proves that you can take in front of the court.” Jai Cunningham, Department of Transportation communications

When the registered car owner gets the citation in the mail, they have 30 days to pay it, but not everyone is doing that.

According to the state judiciary 3,767 of the citations have not been paid yet.

What happens then?

“It goes to a collection agency the citation does if its not paid within 30 days, and then it literally puts a hold on that registration to your car,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said ultimately they’ll have to pay the ticket in order to register their car.

“There is no profit-making for the contractor, the third party contractor,” Cunningham explained. “They’re not able to, the more tickets they give out the more money they make, it doesn’t work that way. It just simply goes to fund the program.”

The good news is, after seven months the transportation department said the number of people running the red at hot spots like the light here at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, is going down.

“When you look at those first three intersections, just since citations began it’s anywhere from 40% down to 46% down.”

Cunningham said that’s helping to make our roadways safer for everyone and there’s already interest in adding more cameras

“It’s a lot like our safety program we have with the speed humps, and speed tables and with raised crosswalks, we’ve had a number of different people inquire, could we get it in this neighborhood,” Cunningham explained.

But he said that will be up to the legislature and likely wouldn’t happen until the pilot program ends in 2024.

According to Cunningham, if the program proves to be successful here on Oahu, DOT would support expanding it to the neighbor islands.