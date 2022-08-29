HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known as being one of the most expensive states for rentals, homes for sale, utilities and more.

However, in the auto insurance world, Hawaii actually does not top the list of being the most expensive, although it is still pricey to have auto insurance.

According to a study conducted by car insurance application Jerry, which uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Hawaii’s average car insurance rates are below the national average.

Because Hawaii has below average rates for car insurance it might be a good time to up your coverage.

Island roads can get crowded during rush hour, leading to high accident rates

Hawaii has some of the highest rates of car theft in the country

in the country Nearly 10% of Hawaiian drivers are uninsured or underinsured, which raises rates across the board

Teen drivers in Hawaii have some of the lowest car insurance rates as well. Jerry recommends looking at Progressive, State Farm, GEICO and USAA for the cheapest auto insurance to bundle.

Things that can rack up your monthly car insurance bill are having poor credit, a bad driving record and being a new or inexperienced driver.

One thing you don’t have to worry about is having your car insurance increased based just on age alone. According to Jerry, Hawaii is not allowed to set premiums based on age.

To read the full report on car insurance prices in Hawaii by Jerry, head to their website.