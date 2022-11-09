HONOLULU (KHON2) – Holiday parties are right around the corner and if you are looking for something unique to give while supporting a local Hawaii business consider gifting a monarch butterfly.

Paradise Monarchs will be featuring a new gift idea for the entire month of December. Organizers said they will announce more information near the end of November.

According to Paradise Monarchs, less than 5% of wild monarch caterpillars reach their final stage of metamorphosis in transforming into a butterfly.

This organization tries to conserve and help these beautiful insects flourish to their final stage while educating those interested in how these butterflies are made.

Henry Fang is the owner of Paradise Monarchs and calls himself the butterfly dad. He said this gift is perfect for moms and dads looking to engage their keiki in a fun way over the winter break.

He said butterflies can represent hope, joy, positivity and a new beginning making it a great gift for this holiday season.

If interested in purchasing a live chrysalis gift box or for more information about Paradise Monarchs head to their website.

Paradise Monarchs participates in numerous pop-up markets throughout Oahu. However, if you are wanting to purchase a box from a neighboring island Fang said they can ship one to you.