HONOLULU (KHON) – The first thing most people may notice about Ellen Elizabeth Ruckmann-Bruch, 12, is that she has down syndrome.

But, to be clear, Ellen is much more than the extra chromosome she was born with.

“A lot of kids like Ellen, over the years, were not given chances to be in school with their peers or even simple things like learning how to read and given those opportunities,” said Ben Bruch.

Her fathers, Ben Bruch and Rudiger Ruckmann, decided Ellen was going to grow up like any other child.

“She’s going to have her chances. Find out what makes her heart sing and do that,” said Bruch.

Bruch, Rudiger and the educators at Honolulu Waldorf School learned Ellen was a strong reader and an even stronger speller.

“I learned a long time ago never to doubt what kids can or can’t do. Don’t make assumptions. I think Ellen reminds me of that,” said the Head of Honolulu Waldorf School, Dr. Suzy Travis.

The 12-year-old took her skills to the school Spelling Bee and won.

“When you get a word right, it makes you feel proud of yourself, knowing how everyone was proud of me and cheering me on. I’m really grateful for those who cheer me on,” said Ellen.

The spelling whiz went on to compete in the 2023 Honolulu District Spelling Bee, held at Stevenson Middle School.

“My shoulders were tense at one point,” she described the nerves she felt during the competition.

Ellen ended up placing 8th place, spelling all of her words correctly. She lost during the vocabulary round.

“I had to get a meaning correctly. The meaning was hard. I picked answer B, it was supposed to be A,” she said.

Though she did not win the bee, Ellen said, “I know I’m already a champion.”

It won’t be the last time she’ll be on the spelling stage.

“I loved it. It’s the sort of thing I will do again in the future!” said, Ellen.

To achieve that, Ellen said she plans to “practice every day and keep up the good work.”

“We’re still getting to know our daughter. It’s fascinating to get to know her every day. And, I would say to people, open your minds, open your hearts because the sky truly is the limit,” said Ruckmann.

“She has broken down barrier after barrier after barrier. She has been an inspiration to us. I think she will continue to inspire people throughout her life,” concluded Ruckmann.