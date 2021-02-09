Whiz Kids: Aiea teen becomes youngest designer to work with T&C Surf Designs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kamehameha Schools student has turned her love for doodling into a paid gig. T&C Surf Designs selected two designs created by 17-year-old Rachel Radona.
“They said I was the youngest designer they ever bought designs from,” said the Aiea teen. “They bought two designs, both were designs of koi fish.”
One of the designs was put onto T-shirts that are currently on sale at the local apparel store.
“Seeing it in the store for the first time was really fun. I was really happy and proud,” said Radona.
The self-taught artist is a senior at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus. Radona is college-bound but still deciding on which university is the right fit.
She plans to major in graphic design.
“Our school really focuses on our Hawaiian culture, which I find really important,” Radona said. “It’s important to have a voice. Everybody has a voice and perpetuates it in their own way. Art is my way of doing it.”