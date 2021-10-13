Whiz Kid: ‘Iolani student becomes Scholastic Kid Reporter

HONOLULU (KHON) – “How to write an essay” — It was this lesson at ‘Iolani School that sparked Anya Teruya’s interest in journalism.

“I started researching, and I found this program,” explained the 11-year-old student.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Teruya came across ‘Scholastic Kids Press,’ which is a website that nurtures kid reporters — aged 10 through 14 — from across the country and around the world. It has been described as “news for kids, by kids.” Kid reporters cover issues in their hometowns.

Teruya was ecstatic when she got into the program.

“I read (the email) like three times, just to make sure. I was just so happy. I just ran around my house like the most times!” she said.

Excitement aside, Teruya is taking her role as a reporter seriously. She has already found her beat only a few months into the job.

“I’m interested in environmental issues. Like how kids can help solve these and how in the future, we can prevent these issues from happening further,” Teruya added.

Hiring managers will say that a good journalist is curious with critical thinking skills. These are qualities Anya Teruya appears to have.

“I love understanding why we’re here and how we got here, and how our world works as a whole. I’m really interested in energy. Because energy is what our world revolves on.” Anya Teruya, Scholastic Kid Reporter from ‘Iolani

“Without energy, we wouldn’t have electricity. And this is in our light system. Everything that our modern society works on is energy. And without that, we wouldn’t have all the modern luxuries we have today,” Teruya explained.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Check out Anya Teruya’s articles here.