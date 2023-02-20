Keep your home and belongings safe with the right smoke detector.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call around 7:15 p.m. regarding a residential fire in Aiea.

According to HFD, a homeowner called the fire department when he came home to a house filled of white smoke and activated smoke alarms. The owner confirmed that nobody was inside the house and told HFD that electrical work had recently been done.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD said that although there were no flames, firefighters deployed handlines to the front of the building as a precautionary measure. They also disconnected the electrical power to the house and used long-handle hooks and other breaching tools to pull the ceiling and walls down to find the source of the heavy smoke.

HFD said that a smoldering electrical fire was discovered within the interior wall and the breaching techniques performed were to look in void spaces and confirm that no fire extended

into adjacent areas of the building.

HFD added that ventilation fans were used to clear the house of residual smoke and the smoldering fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

An investigation is ongoing to determine the origin, cause and damage estimates.