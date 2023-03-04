HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University held their annual White Coat ceremonies on Saturday, March 4 in-between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. During the separate ceremonies, 112 nursing students were recognized for entering the health care profession as they begin their clinical education at the university.

Chaminade said that as part of the time-honored tradition, faculty of the School of Nursing and Health Professions assisted with the donning of the white medical coats with the students.

Chaminade University White Coat ceremony, March 4, 2023 (Courtesy Chaminade University)

Upon receiving white coats, students then took the International Council of Nurses pledge to uphold nursing ethics and deliver the best care. Remarks were also delivered at the ceremonies by the Chaminade President, Dr. Lynn Babington and the Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, Dr. Roberta Haley.

Chaminade said that Dr. Hayley spoke about the history and significance of the ceremony, while Dr. Babington addressed the nursing profession and the university’s impact.