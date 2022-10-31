HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Hawaii’s oldest transportation services companies will take over the former Love’s Bakery headquarters at 911 Middle St. which closed in March 2021. Honolulu Freight Service said this marks their largest property acquisition in the state.

The 92,400-square-foot building was built in 1960 and is located over three acres of industrial property. Over the next year, the company will be doing renovations.

“We look forward to operating out of this highly centralized location in urban Honolulu, which will allow us to enhance services for our customers,” said Jim Beidleman, Executive Vice President at Honolulu Freight Service, in Monday’s announcement.

Beidleman added that several focus areas include easy access to short-term warehouse storage warehouse storage at a competitive price for local businesses. More than 220 workers will be based at the 911 Middle St. location.

Honolulu Freight Service will continue to operate from its three other locations on Oahu and one warehouse on Maui, as well as four major U.S. West Coast terminals.

The company also offers full container load, refrigerated, inter-island, oversize cargo, air freight, logistics and other warehousing services.