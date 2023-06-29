HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4, offices for the City and County of Honolulu will be closed.

Other City operations may be running on holiday or other alternative schedules.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, here’s what will be open and available on Independence Day 2023:

Emergency medical services, police services, fire, lifeguard and medical examiner services .

Refuse will be collected; transfer stations, convenience centers, the Honolulu Program of Waste Energy Recovery and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will all be open. More information on the City’s trash collection and other services is available on its website .

TheBus will be running on a Sunday schedule. Information on routes, schedules and rider guidelines can be found on TheBus’s website .

Parks and botanical gardens. Visit the website for the Department of Parks and Recreation for park guidelines.

Municipal golf courses. Revised play information is available online .

The Honolulu Zoo.

The following will be closed and unavailable on July 4, 2023:

All satellite city halls.

All driver licensing centers.

The box office at the Neal S. Blaisedell Center.

People’s Open Markets.

Traffic and parking regulations will be as follows:

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

On-street parking is free, except parking meters along Kapiolani Park on Kalakaua Avenue.

Metered parking lots and meters on select streets in Waikiki will not be free.

Even though some services will be unavailable, there are still other ways to spend the day.

Looking for more ideas for what to do on the Fourth of July?

KHON2.com has a list of fireworks shows and other activities across the islands — plus information on fireworks permits — that will take place on and around Independence Day.