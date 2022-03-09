HONOLULU (KHON2) — People wanting to practice their Hawaiian language skills or learn something new can sign up for free classes being offered via Zoom.

All ages — from ‘ōpio to kūpuna — will be able to immerse themselves into the Hawaiian culture and history through four different Hawaiian language classes.

The classes will be open to the first 275 individuals to sign up, according to the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA). All four will be offered at 7:15 p.m. on Mondays. To register, click here.

Initially, MOCA planned to only offer four classes, but the high demand and a multitude of inquiries prompted them to add four more. MOCA is also looking into adding more free programs in the future that will include music, instruments, composers and oli.

“I feel that everyone who lives here in Hawai’i — Hawaiian or not — has a kuleana to learn the language of this land.” Hawaiian language Kumu Kahanuola Solatorio

Here is a list of one-hour classes being offered and when:

ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi basics — March 14

Hoʻolauna (introduction) — March 28

ʻOhana/Moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy) — April 11

Nā Helu (numbers) — April 25

Those who want to learn the Hawaiian language and take the classes should not feel judged or ashamed, Solatorio explained. He also added he wants people to feel comfortable speaking one of the state’s official languages, regardless of if they are Hawaiian or not.

“No shame, just go! We will correct but lovingly and with good intentions so that you learn,” said Solatorio.

While many people are unable to take language classes at the college or university levels, these free online classes allow the community to gain access to learning Hawaiian and continue MOCA’s mission of preserving and perpetuating the Hawaiian language.

“I tried my best to make these classes accessible to the wider public so that people can learn from the comfort of their own homes through a virtual platform that is easy to use,” Solatorio added.

According to MOCA, the Hawaiian language and certain aspects of the culture were banned for a time. Then, in the late 1960s to early 1970s, a “revival of cultural pride and identity” caused an increased interest in and practice of the Hawaiian culture.

MOCA continued and stated the Hawaiian Studies program was created in 1980, as well as the Hawaiian Language Immersion program in 1986. Since then, there have been huge efforts in incorporating the Hawaiian culture, history and language into the curriculum across the state.

For more information, comments or questions, email moca-info@honolulu.gov.

The classes were developed by the City and County of Honolulu and E Hoʻopili Mai, which MOCA stated is a “free digital language-learning resource” created by Hawaiian language Kumu Kahanuola Solatorio.