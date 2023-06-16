HONOLULU (KHON2) — Plans for a new high school in the east Kapolei area continue to move along. This comes as the second city continues to get bigger and school populations are increasing.

According to the Department of Education, James Campbell High School is the largest public school in the state with over 3,000 student enrolled during the 2022-2023 school year. Kapolei High School had nearly 1,800 students and a total of 1,500 students were enrolled in the Campbell-Kapolei Complex.

“Kapolei High School and Campbell, they’re taking the brunt of the student population and we do need another high school to bolster our community,” said Rep. Kanani Souza, (R) Kapolei, Makakilo.

In 2022, the legislature secured $355 million for an East Kapolei and Elementary School near Hoopili using an agriculture federal grant. Now the project is making some progress.

“East Kapolei High School right now is slated to be along the new section of Farrington Highway over there in the East Kapolei area and this is the area selected by the DOE,” said Chad Keone Farias, School Facilities Authority Executive Director.

Although community members support the idea of a brand new school, one question they have is how will this impact traffic congestion.

“Over the past 10 to 15 years, the congestion has gotten worse in Ewa Beach and on the west side in general,” said John Clark III, Ewa Neighborhood Board Vice Chair. “I think the county and the state really need to look at widening Fort Weaver Road as well as Farrington Highway if they’re really going to do it on Farrington.”

Meanwhile, on Governor Josh Green’s line-item veto list, East Kapolei Infrastructure was reduced from $1.5 million to $500,000. The Hawaii Community Development Authority said, that money was meant to assess sewer and electrical resources in the area.

“We need to make sure that the infrastructure is in place as we move forward with the project and I’m hoping that as we move forward with an East Kapolei High School, the roads and the infrastructure and everything else that will help to alleviate traffic congestion will be there,” said Rep. Souza.

“After we do our study and we determine a site, we plan to do extensive work with the community to make sure this suits their needs,” said Farias.

The DOE will also explore funding for the new school next.