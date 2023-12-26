HONOLULU (KHON2) –Maybe you live in an apartment, or just a really quiet street.
Whatever your reason may be, some people just prefer to see and not partake in New Year’s fireworks shows.
So for those who just want to watch, here are the four shows across Oahu where you can count down into the New Year.
- Wai Kai NYE Experience ( Ewa Beach)
- Waikiki New Year’s Eve Celebration ( Off Shore Platform Waikiki Beach)
- Turtle Bay Hotel and Resort NYE (Turtle Bay Horse Stables)
- Ko Olina New Year’s Eve Celebration ( Off Shore Platform Ko Olina Resort)