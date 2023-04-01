HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public has been invited to submit remembrances online for the upcoming in-person ceremony Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Beach.

The annual event features candle-lit lanterns that are set afloat by volunteers from canoes in remembrance of loved ones who have passed away. The lanterns will be released at sunset on Memorial Day.

“Over the years, we have received remembrances, prayers and affirmations from all over the world and we are thankful to return to an in-person ceremony to share in a moment of collective remembrance and offer a space, physical and emotional, for our community to experience a sense of comfort and healing,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaii.

Submission for remembrances opened on April 1 at LanternFloatingHawaii.com.

To have a volunteer float a lantern on your behalf, submit your remembrances and messages by 12 a.m. of May 29.

Online submissions received during April will be transcribed by hand and attached to a Collective Remembrance Lantern. Submissions received in May through 12 a.m. of May 29 will be printed.

For those who cannot attend the ceremony in person, a 60-minute television broadcast will air on Monday, May 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on KHON2, KHII and CW.

The special will also be streamed online on various platforms, including lanternfloatinghawaii.com, KHON2.com, Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii’s Facebook page, Instagram, and Youtube, as well as KHON2’s Facebook page and YouTube.

For more information, visit LanternFloatingHawaii.com, email info@naleialoha.org, or call (808) 942-1848, ext. 2.

