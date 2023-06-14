HONOLULU (KHON2) — To celebrate the fourth of July this year, there are many activities on each island of Hawaii to partake in and firework displays of course!

Kauai

Fireworks:

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Annual Concert In The Sky- Back since 2019, this event will have a firework display with music to go along with the show that is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oahu

Fireworks:

July 1 Schofield barracks- Plain White T’s and Elle King performances with a laser show and fireworks display is planned for 8:45 p.m. (open to the public).

Turtle Bay July 1 and 2- American Idol winner, Iam Tongi, will be preforming along with Spawnbreezie night one and other talented performers with a firework show on night 2.

North shore- July 4th Festival, Fireworks & Vintage Car Show with fireworks set to star at 8 p.m.

Kailua- Fireworks start at 8p.m. with shuttles running between Longs Parking lot bus stop and The Beach Center between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Other activities:

Ewa beach paniolo in paradise at Kapilina Beach Homes residents and their guests

Ala moana- 4th of July Concert Series from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam- Live entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. with a car show, activities for the keiki such as a petting zoo, face paint, and balloon twisting, and fireworks to end the night after the concert. (Open to DoD ID cardholders and their sponsored guests).

Kailua- Freedom Run 5 k and 10 k runs July 4th

Maui

Fireworks:

Lahaina- Entertainment and Fireworks Show with fireworks staring at 8 p.m.

Other activities:

The Shops at Wailea Celebrates Fourth of July with Live Music & Family-Friendly Activities

Makawao Stampede Rodeo 2023.

Big Island

Fireworks:

Kailua – Kona- July 4th parade starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks over Kailua Bay set to start at 8 p.m.

Hilo Bay- Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. with the Hawaii County Band preforming live to the fireworks. Hawaii County Band will start preforming at 7 p.m.

other activities:

Waikoloa Beach Resort- July 4th Activities include live music, carnival games, popcorn and cotton candy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Annual Fourth of July Rodeo and Horse Races at Parker Ranch.

Annual Turtle Independence Day celebration at the Mauna Lani.

Firework permits

Fireworks are legal to set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with permit.

This permit it available from the Fire Department and must be purchased 10 days prior to the Fourth of July.

Residents must be 18 years or older with a valid identification card to purchase a permit.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

fountains, sparklers, aerial fireworks, and other consumer fireworks all require a permit stated by the Honolulu fire department.