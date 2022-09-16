HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Yelp compiled data-driven lists of top spots in the United States that highlight popular items like paella, horchata and even mezcal bars.

Satisfy your hunger while celebrating the rich history and culture from more than 20 Latin countries. Yelp says to check out these places in Hawaii.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

BEST PAELLA IN HAWAII

Rigo, located on Kapahulu Avenue, offers fixed price tapas, wines, grilled main dishes, pizzas, homemade pastas, and according to Yelp, the best paella in Hawaii. Click here to see the full list of best paella in every state and province. All businesses were marked open as of Sept. 15.

BEST EMPANADA IN HAWAII

Mami’s Empanadas, located on Cartwright Road, specializes in Latin American cuisine, specifically Colombian style. Since opening in 2013, their menu only offers empanadas but with a variety of flavorful fillings. Click here to see Yelp’s list of best empanada in every state. All businesses were marked open as of Aug. 26.

BEST HORCHATA IN HAWAII

Surf N Salsa, located in Haleiwa, features handmade corn tortillas and salsa, as well as farm to table produce. Established in 2013, this family-owned business is ranked the best place in Hawaii to get horchata, according to Yelp. To see the full list, click here. All businesses were marked open as of Aug. 8.

BEST MEZCAL BAR IN HAWAII

Encore Saloon, located on North Hotel Street, is a tequila and mezcal focused bar serving Mexican inspired food in Chinatown. It’s also on the list of Yelp’s Top 25 mezcal bars in the U.S. and Canada. Click here to see the full list. All businesses were marked open as of Aug. 19.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After more than a two-month hiatus, organizers are bringing back Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair to be celebrated on the westside of Oahu. The free event will showcase live Latin entertainment, food trucks, pop-up booths, crafts cultural displays and art. For more information, click here.