HONOLULU (KHON2) – With Feb. 14 being Valentine’s Day, you might want to pick up something special for dinner without breaking the bank.

Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like ordering a heart shaped pizza and digging in.

This year you can get your hands on a heart shaped pizza by going to California Pizza Kitchen. They are offering heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge.

Couples and parties of two that make California Pizza Kitchen their date night can also celebrate with the “Sweet Deal for Two” promotion. Couples can choose one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from the classic menu for $40.

“CPK is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day, welcoming guests to celebrate with culinary experiences that fit their style,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. “Whether they want to have a romantic night out, date night in or a galentines or palentines pizza party complete with heart-shaped pizza, CPK is helping customers make the holiday special with festive dine-in and take-out deals for everyone.”

Papa John’s is also selling their famous heart-shaped pizzas. The popular pizza chain said on Valentine’s Day “the best way to your true love’s heart… is through their stomach!”

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a thin crust Heart-Shaped Pizza for delivery or carry out. Click here to order.