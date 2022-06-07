HONOLULU (KHON2) — The prices at the pump continue to go up. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago, averaging $4.85 on Monday, June 6. In Honolulu, the prices are 20 cents per gallon higher than what it was in May, averaging $5.34 on Monday.

Hawaii remains the second most expensive market in the nation when it comes to gas prices. For a lot of people, every cent counts when it comes to saving on gas. So where can you find the cheapest option?

GasBuddy is a tech company that finds real-time fuel prices for nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. Their survey updates 288 times every day from a diverse list of sources. It isn’t 100% crowdsourced, but majority of their data comes from volunteer price spotters. The company also uses feeds from participating stations.

“A lot of the stations can send us their data and then we merge it into what we have already, but a lot of it is still crowdsourced,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “What we display is the last known price that we have. When it comes to the average, whether it’s the Hawaii average or the national average, it’s an average of all the prices that are submitted that day.”

GasBuddy’s Top 10 Gas Stations & Cheap Fuel Prices in Hawaii, as of Monday, June 6

1. Sam’s Club, 1131 Kuala St, Pearl City — $4.97

2. Costco, 94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio — $4.98

3. Costco, 540 Haleakala Hwy, Kahului — $4.99

4. Safeway, 1090 Hookele, Kahului — $4.99

5. Costco, 4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei — $5.01

6. Safeway, 91-1119 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Beach — $5.01

7. Hele, 91-590 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei — $5.03

8. Costco, 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei — $5.13

9. Shell, 367 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei — $5.15

10. Texaco, 91-565 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei — $5.15

De Haan shared that some of the more rural areas don’t have as many users to report the prices, so it may be different than what the app says.

“It’s hard to measure accuracy because the price of gasoline, especially in today’s environment, it’s changing rapidly,” De Haan said. “So there will be times when a motorist gets to the gas station, they may see a $5.59 price on their app and the sign says $5.69 because the station has adjusted the price and nobody’s reported it to us.”

Historical gasoline prices in Honolulu and the national average going back 10 years

June 6, 2021: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 6, 2020: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

June 6, 2019: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

June 6, 2018: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 6, 2017: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2016: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2015: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 6, 2014: $4.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 6, 2013: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 6, 2012: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

According to De Haan, nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.

“Expect the higher prices to continue this summer,” De Haan told KHON2. “A lot of it is because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A lot of it or some of it is because we’ve lost refining capacity over the last couple of years, but overall, I don’t have a whole lot of good news. There’s not much light at the end of the tunnel yet. It’s going to be a very expensive summer.”