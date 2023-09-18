HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Cheeseburger Day! A day to break those diets and cheat on all those healthy foods day.

The hamburger was invented in the United States, but there is some historical conjecture as to whom invented it and when it came about.

One story claims that a Wisconsin native named Charlie Nagreen sold the first burger in Outagamie County in 1885. “Hamburger Charlie” Nagreen reportedly flattened a meatball and placed it between two slices of bread to make it easier for fairgoers to eat.

Another story claims that Louis Lassen invented the burger in 1900 at his small restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut when he placed a beef patty between two slices of bread and added cheese and condiments, thus creating the first “hamburger sandwich”.

Finally, another story claims that when Oscar Weber Bilby, a cook in Oklahoma in 1891, ran out of pork for his famous “pork sausage sandwich”, he substituted a beef patty, creating what he called a “hamburg steak sandwich”.

By the 1920s, the hamburger was hugely popular making its way into the pantheon of America’s favorite foods.

But not all hamburgers are created equally. The smash burger is a type of hamburger that was created in Asheland, Kentucky by a man named Bill Culvertson in the 1960s.

Culverston was the first owner of Dairy Cheer Hamburger, and the invention was somewhat of an accident.

According to legend, “the ‘smashburger’ [was created] when his employee discovered that smashing the meat with a No. 10 bean can while grilling was a great way to get the best flavor into a burger.”

Regardless of who invented the hamburger, most all of us can agree that whether it’s a vegetarian burger or a meat burger, we love to eat them.

Where to find smash burgers in Hawaiʻi

While there are lots of places to get a burger in Hawaii, KHON2.com wanted to know where to get the best smash burgers in town.

This is what we found.

On Oʻahu

Smashed Hawaiʻi is located in the Ala Moana area on Sheridan Street.

The Daley is located in Chinatown.

Chubbies Burgers is located in Kaimuki.

Carl Og3 Shop is located in the Ala Moana area.

Shay’s Smashburgers is located in ʻAiea.

Betty’s Burger Joint is located on University Avenue in Mōʻiliʻili.

Aloha Smashburger – Waikīkī is located inside the Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach.

Kahlihi Beer is located on Moʻowaʻa Street.

The Munchie Machine is a food truck. You can locate them via their website.

Fat Cheeks is located in Ward Village in Kakaʻako.

On Maui

Havens is located in Kīhei.

Burger Boys is located in Kīhei.

Upcountry Sausage is located in Makawao.

On Kauaʻi

Smitty’s Smash Burgers is located in Līhuʻe.

How to make smash burgers at home

Smash burgers are easy to make at home where you can control the ingredients and make as many as you want.

One of the most important parts of creating your own smash burger is the cast iron skillet. It is imperative that you make your burger using this cooking tool as it produces the best caramelization effect and the heartiest flavor.

For a good smash burger recipe, KHON2.com turned to Carnal Dish.

These are the ingredients:

Burger Juice

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon fish sauce (trust me, adds a great depth of flavor)

a few dashes of liquid smoke

Burgers

1 pound ground chuck (80/20)

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Cheese, any kind you choose

Brioche buns, buttered and toasted

Toppings of choice (try to keep it simple if you can)

Burger Sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup spicy brown mustard

2 minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt and pepper, to taste

pinch of sugar, to taste

This is how you make them:

Step1:

Mix all ingredients for the burger sauce and set aside in the fridge.

Mix all the Burger Juice ingredients together in a small bowl.

In another medium-sized bowl, add the beef.

Pour the Burger Juice into the beef, and gently break it up with a spoon or your hands and GENTLY mix thoroughly.

Do not over-work your meat, be very, very gentle with it.

Once it’s thoroughly mixed, scoop into 3-4oz sized balls.

Cover the burger balls with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of a half hour.

You want the meat to be super cold. You could also pop into your freezer for about 15 minutes.

Step 2:

When ready to cook, heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat until SUPER HOT.

Drop a tiny sprinkle of water to test it, if it immediately sizzles and bounces around and disappears, it’s ready.

No need to add oil, there’s plenty of fat in the burger.

Remove your burgers from the fridge or freezer and sprinkle them with kosher salt and pepper.

Place about 3 to 4 balls in the skillet, leaving room for them to be smashed down.

After 30 seconds of searing, smash them all the way down until they can’t be smashed anymore, with a large heavy skillet.

Leave them alone and let them cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, or when the edges start to turn brown.

Flip them over and immediately place a slice of cheese on top of each patty.

When the cheese melts, they’re ready, about 1 to 2 minutes longer.

Step 3: Build your burger with the toppings of your choice and enjoy!

So, whether you are going out to celebrate National Hamburger Day or you are going to set up an intimate evening at home with handmade smash burgers, you are celebrating a truly American delicacy.