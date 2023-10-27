HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s usually quite a few things to keep us entertained.

But finding the best party is something that will make the night legendary. So, KHON2.com decided to explore some of the best Halloween parties in Honolulu.

Hulaween

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand has hosted one of the best Halloween parties in Honolulu since 1974. For their 2023 theme, Hula’s is celebrating with a Monster Prom on Halloween night. Their famous Hulaween Costume Contest will be doling out prizes totaling $1,500.

There are tables, including VIP seating, available for purchase; and the festivities kick off at 8 p.m. Hula’s is located in Waikīkī on the second floor of the Waikīkī Grand Hotel on Kapahulu Avenue.

Party all night long on their dance floor with VJs (That’s right, video jockeys!) that provide mesmerizing visuals.

Scarlet Honolulu

Scarlet is usually closed on Tuesdays, but they are opening up especially for Halloween! Located in Chinatown, they are Honolulu’s largest dance club venue.

Scarlet will be opening up for Halloween night at 8 p.m. and will feature a drag show at 9 p.m. There will be DJs all night, and tables are available to purchase.

Mile High

The District’s theme is Mile Hight. On Friday, Oct. 27, their party begins celebrating Halloween early with a costume contests.

The prizes total $3,000. The first contest is on Friday with $1,000 in prizes. The second costume contest is on Saturday, Oct. 28 with $2,000 in prizes.

The party begins at 9 p.m. and features DJs all night. They also will be open Halloween night. Tables are available to purchase.

Halloween Dance Party

Tropics Restaurant & Craft House is hosting a party on Friday. They will be serving Halloween themed cocktails and will have DJs spinning as you dance away the night.

Halloween Bash

Tiki’s Bar & Grill in Waikīkī is celebrating Halloween with Halloween Bash. They will be offering drink specials, DJs and live bands throughout the day.

They are also offering a 50% discount on parking at this link. There are also a limited number of kamaʻāina discounted rooms at Twin Fin Hotel so you don’t have to worry about driving home.

Celebrities in the Night

Halloween at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort and Spa returns Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m.

It is a star-studded event with this year’s theme Celebrities in the Night. They are offering $2,000 in prizes at their costume contest. DJs, dancing and cocktails all night long.

There are lots of other events going on around Honolulu throughout the Halloween weekend. There are even some keiki friendly events.