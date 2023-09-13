HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brunch. It’s a time-honored tradition that heralds the weekend is here and it’s yours to do with it what you will.

Regardless of what your flavor appetites may crave, brunch covers a multitude of palate profiles. And in Hawaiʻi, restaurants seem to know how to put on a spectacular event with brunch.

This made KHON2.com wonder how many of Hawaiʻi’s restaurants have been named best in the United States for brunch. So, we did a bit of research; and this is what we discovered.

What we found

The Food Network ranks the brunch spots across the U.S., and Hawaii’s very own Koko Head Cafe made the list.

“Surfers work up big appetites catching morning swells; and on Oʻahu, many of them head straight for Koko Head Cafe,” reads TFN’s review. “At the strictly breakfast-and-brunch spot, celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong designs her dishes around produce and proteins she sources direct from the islands, for creative spins on local favorites.”

Amongst TFN’s favorite dishes are the Cornflake French Toast and the Koko Moco.

“Cornflake French Toast is composed of two pieces of local Punalu’u sweet bread dredged in coconut custard and then rolled in cornflakes, fried until crispy and topped off with a creamy black pepper-maple syrup,” explained TFN’s review. “The Koko Moco, a take on local comfort food loco moco, is served on a bed of crisp-bottom garlic rice with a grass-fed local beef patty, homemade mushroom gravy, a sunny-side-up egg from local farm Kalei, tempura-fried kimchi, togarashi, sesame seeds and scallions.”

For Yelp!, they identified three brunch spots in Hawaiʻi in their top 100 favorite brunch places.

Over Easy is located in Kailua. This unique brunch spot creates a fusion between typical brunch fare and the down and dirty deliciousness of BBQ. Their Brisket Loco Moco is particularly mouthwatering.

Sweet E’s Cafe is located in Honolulu on Kapahulu Avenue. They have an extensive menu that covers all the brunch bases and even pops in a few unexpected delicacies such as breakfast burritos and flatbread pizzas.

Down the Hatch Maui is located in Lāhainā. This is one of many restaurants that has been impacted by the Maui wildfires. They are a part of the three identified; so, KHON2.com did not want to take away that honor. We are sending our best wishes for a reopen that benefits the entire community.

Open Table listed their favorite 100 brunch spots, and Merriman’s in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island made the list.

Open Table chose this review to sum up their choice:

“Our party ranged in age from 5 to 83 and included a celiac; the server was terrific – knew the menu, patiently answered any and every question. (Celiac person did not get sick, woohoo!) It was a great way to celebrate a birthday – thanks, Merriman’s, for making it special!” — a Merriman’s customer

Who invented brunch?

Brunch is a fun word. It’s known as a portmanteau, which is a word that is created by combining two other words, in this case, breakfast and lunch.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, the word first appeared in print in 1895 in a piece written by Guy Beringer. They said that he published a piece in Hunter’s Weekly named “Brunch: A Plea”.

In this article, he was searching for a less heavy alternative to post-church meals. Today, it seems that most brunches are consumed in lieu of church attendance.

So, while you are looking for a fun thing to do with your friends or family this weekend, look no further than your favorite neighborhood brunch spot.