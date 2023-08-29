HONOLULU (KHON2) — The history and culture of Oʻahu is incredibly rich.

As such, the Waikīkī Beach Walk has developed a great showcase of free events that everyone can enjoy.

For Hawaii-centric entertainment, look no further than the shores of Waikīkī.

For WBW’s Mele Haliʻa, they feature some of Hawaiʻi’s finest musical entertainment. It spotlights Hawaiʻi’s most exceptional and award-winning artists for one Sunday each month.

September features the talents of a local school.

A Kamehameha Schools All Wahine Hawaiian Musical Quartet will headline the monthly musical showcase, Mele Hali‘a, on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be four talented senior students from the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus who will perform on behalf of Hawaiʻi’s young, up and coming entertainers of the future.

On Friday, Sept. 22, WBW and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels will be sponsoring the 69th annual Aloha Festivals Celebration. It will be taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Waikīkī.

The celebration will include a musical tribute along with a special appearance at WBW by this year’s Aloha Festivals Royal Court.

“The court who don regalia that was traditionally worn only by aliʻi [ruling chiefs] of the highest rank,” explained a spokesperson for WBW. “As representatives of Hawaiʻi’s past, the Aloha Festivals Royal Court ensures the festival is rooted in the most cherished traditions of Hawaiʻi. Complementing these cultural protocols is a bountiful lineup of hula and musical performances for a special afternoon in the heart of Waikīkī.”

These are the other events that will be happening in September in Waikīkī.

Kumu Hula Blaine Kamalani Kia & The Women of Hālau Ka Waikahe Lani Mālie & The Men of Hālau Kahulaliwai.

Hawaiian Music by Kekaniwai featuring Abert Kia with Kalei Kahalewai & Blaine Kia (of Kamanawa).

Special Guests: The appearance of the “official” Aloha Festivals Royal Court (courtesy of Aloha Festivals).

Special presentation: Outrigger Hotel and Resort partners presentation of gifts.

Saturday, September 23 – Aloha Festivals Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa, 6 to 9:30 p.m. The 69th annual Aloha Festivals hosts Hawai’i’s largest block party with the Annual Waikīkī Ho’olaule’a. The WBW sponsor stage (Lewers St.) will rock the evening with top local artists, award-winning hālau hula and more. Kalākaua Avenue will be transformed with booths showcasing Hawai‘i cuisine, crafts and culture.



Every Tuesday, it’s “Kū Ha‘aheo” at the Plaza Stage, with live Hawaiian entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Waikīkī’s popular “Ka Lei Hula” offers complimentary hula practice each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The classes are free and pre-registration is encouraged .

. Mālama Hawaii – Learn Ukulele Basics at The Ukulele Store. Complimentary daily lessons are offered at The Ukulele Store at WBW taught by Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Tyler Gilman. 11:15 a.m. Reservations required . You can also call (808) 888-5469 to make a reservation.

. You can also call (808) 888-5469 to make a reservation. The Royal Room/Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame at WBW is the place to go for Hawaiian music history and other cultural programming, with live streams on the 21st of each month as part of the “Make Music Hawaii” series.

The Royal Room hosts free Feather Flower classes every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your class by calling ahead at (808) 499-7408.

WBW’s Open Market on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This lively experience provides an eco-friendly way to support local businesses while also discovering truly one-of-a-kind souvenirs, handmade art and snacks to take home for yourself or as a gift to someone special.

“As part of our commitment to ‘Mālama Hawai‘i,’ Waikīkī Beach Walk invites travelers to experience the Hawaiian Islands on a deeper level with a greater emphasis on connecting with our culture. By highlighting our rich history and important cultural practices such as music and dance, it is our goal to perpetuate and share Hawai‘i’s mo‘olelo [stories] with our residents and visitors,” said Blaine Kamalani Kia, entertainment director and cultural advisor to Waikīkī Beach Walk.

So, there you have it. Lots of fun, free things to experience throughout September in Waikīkī. It’s fun for all you and all your friends and family.