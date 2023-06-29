A tap-and-go for HOLO card users to get into a Skyline rail station on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s started giving out free HOLO cards on Monday, June 26, with no purchase necessary.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the restaurant, its four participating locations — Waipahu, Pearl City, Waiau and Dillingham — are officially out.

Meanwhile, riders can still get free HOLO cards at the 50th State Fair Friday night, June 30.

“So far, everybody has been wanting a card. It’s been very popular,” said Brandi Subee, E.K. Fernandez Shows Inc. Executive Administrator. “The City gave us 2,000 HOLO cards. So far, we’ve given out 400 last weekend and we have 1,600 left.”

The Aloha Stadium will also be handing out 2,000 free HOLO cards Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, during the Swap Meet.

“So Saturday and Sunday during the Swap Meet starting at 8 o’clock, we’ll pass them out and come on down, because we have events and we’ll be doing giveaways,” said Samantha Spain, Aloha Stadium Sales and Marketing Specialist. “It’s just a great weekend we’ll be looking forward to.”

According to the Department of Transportation Services, riders do not need a HOLO card on Friday, but starting Saturday through Tuesday, riders will need a HOLO card to access the gates.

“You will be able to buy regular adult HOLO cards and load them at the stations, but we anticipate that might be a little bit of a line due to demand there,” said Jon Nouchi, Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director.

The City is urging riders to get a HOLO card in advance. HOLO cards cost $2, with an initial balance requirement of $3. People interested can still purchase adult HOLO cards at 7-Eleven, Times Supermarket or Foodland Supermarket. However, for keiki and kupuna who need reduced fare HOLO cards, there’s a different location.

“Those need to be gotten at Satellite City Halls, excluding Ala Moana to or at the Middle Street Kalihi Transit Center,” said Nouchi.